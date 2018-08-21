Victor Cruz – I’m Officially Retiring!

Victor Cruz is officially retired from the NFL! The 31-year-old former Giants wide receiver did try to land a team during training camp, but was unable to do so. So he officially announced his retirement from football.

He said in a statement, “The game of football has just given me so much. My journey hasn’t been the easiest; it’s definitely had some ups and downs, and some rough patches. This last chapter of my life was a great one. To win a Super Bowl, to play in a Pro Bowl and to have my daughter born throughout all of this as well.”

He is joining ESPN as an analyst.

