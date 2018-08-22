We all know that Lamar Odom has not had it easy. He has battled addiction and a divorce and most recently has found his happy place since he announced that he will be returning back to playing basketball overseas. In an interview with comedian Kevin Hart for his YouTube Show, called, “Cold As Balls,” Lamar shared some major shocking details about what happened to him while he was in his coma.

As they sat in a tub of ice, Odom said this about his health, “It’s a good day to be alive considering the alternative. Yeah, all my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle. I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in my coma.” Wow! What a shocker! He is so blessed to be alive. We are rooting for you Lamar.

Lamar Odom Had 12 Strokes & 6 Heart Attacks While In A Coma was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

