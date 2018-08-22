CLOSE
Entertainment
Tamar Got a New Boo?

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Owwwwwwwwwww, Go Tamar! It looks like Tamar has moved on from Vince and has gotten herself a new boo thang. Tamar confirmed that her and Vincent Herbert are no longer together when an IG user commented under one of her post asking, “U still with that dude Vince #askingforafriend.” Tamar replied, saying, “#TellYaFriendNaw.”

Tamar Braxton arrives at Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport

Tamar filed for divorce from the music mogul in October 2017, citing irreconcilable differences. It seems she may have moved on with a new man. She has been spotted around L.A. with this new guy and she has posted this video of him stretching by the pool. Take a look.

Photos
