CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Phaedra Joins Braxton Family Values, Tamar Responds

4 reads
Leave a comment
WE tv Celebrates The New Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Inside

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Ok, so how does “Phaedra Braxton” sound to you? That’s the newest member of “Braxton Family Values” according to reports. The sisters are going through negotiations with WETV concerning their salary and currently having a sit out and have refused to film. Except for Traci, she is continuing to film and even brought in a surrogate sister, Phaedra Parks.

 

Reports say thatPhaedra and Traci Braxton bonded while the other sisters weren’t filming and show was on a little hiatus.  Traci continued to film and linked up with  Phaedra Parks, Tiffany Pollard, Kym Whytley & Flava Flav For A “Road Trip.”

Tamar responded to it saying, “When you are not called OR ordained!! _/ have several with a seatbelt ?? #gtfoh #ifuseemeknowigotmycoin?? #pettyREALbraxtons” Towanda added, “She’s not a Braxton.”

 

Will you watch?

 

Phaedra Joins Braxton Family Values, Tamar Responds was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close