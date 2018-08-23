Phaedra Joins Braxton Family Values, Tamar Responds

Ok, so how does “Phaedra Braxton” sound to you? That’s the newest member of “Braxton Family Values” according to reports. The sisters are going through negotiations with WETV concerning their salary and currently having a sit out and have refused to film. Except for Traci, she is continuing to film and even brought in a surrogate sister, Phaedra Parks.

Reports say thatPhaedra and Traci Braxton bonded while the other sisters weren’t filming and show was on a little hiatus. Traci continued to film and linked up with Phaedra Parks, Tiffany Pollard, Kym Whytley & Flava Flav For A “Road Trip.”

Tamar responded to it saying, “When you are not called OR ordained!! _/ have several with a seatbelt ?? #gtfoh #ifuseemeknowigotmycoin?? #pettyREALbraxtons” Towanda added, “She’s not a Braxton.”

Will you watch?

