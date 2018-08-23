Sisqo Of Dru Hill Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Congratulations to singer Sisqo of Dru Hill! He recently married his on and off girlfriend of 15 years, Elizabeth Pham. the couple wed in a small intimate Catholic wedding this past weekend in Minneapolis.

Not only did Dru Hill sing Stevie Wonder’s classic, “Ribbon In The Sky,” as the newlyweds lit their unity candle but Sisqo also performed “Thong Song” at the wedding reception.

