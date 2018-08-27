Mass Shooting At ‘Madden 19’ Game Tournament

A video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida turned deadly after a gunman opened fire Sunday afternoon. The horrific incident took place at a EA Sports sanctioned Madden tournament in The Landing. A 24-year-old gamer David “Bread” Katz of Baltimore reportedly opened fire inside of the pizza shop after being eliminated from the tournament earlier in the day.

The incident was partially captured during a live stream on Twitch. Gamers, Wesley “Joe Rice” Gittens and Eli “Trueboy” Clayton were competing before gunfire was heard. Just before the signal was cut, you see a red laser from Katz’s weapon aimed at Clayton’s chest, as well as someone crying out, “What did he shoot me with?”

***Warning Graphic Content***

Tournament participants Eli “Trueboy” Clayton, 21, and Taylor ‘SpotMePlzzz’ Robertson, 27, were reported dead at the scene. Katz was also found dead at the scene.

