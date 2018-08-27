The Braxtons Are Heading to Iyanla!!

Guess who is trying to get their lives fixed by Iyanla Vanzant? The Braxton Sisters! Sources say that the sisters (Tamar, Toni, Trina, Towanda and Traci Braxton), and both of their parents, will allegedly film with the life healer this month in Atlanta.

Reports say all of the sisters, with the exception of Traci , quit “Braxton Family Values” and Phaedra Parks, Kym Whitley, and Flavor Flav will appear on the show. Traci allegedly feels her sisters have not supported her new album and she’s being unfairly treated in the media by her sisters.

