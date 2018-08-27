Waffle House Suspect Becomes Latest White Mass Shooter To Be Deemed Mentally Unfit For Trial

Disgusting news to report. Travis Reinking, the 29-year-old who murdered four people and injured two at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, has been deemed mentally unit by the courts. The news is particularly jarring considering this weekend there were two shootings within 48 hours in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Tennessean reports that at a trial on Wednesday, “a forensic psychologist said he had schizophrenia that was so severe he would be unable to go to trial without medication and therapy.” Now, his trial will be delayed and the court will check in every six months to determine when he is ready. The Tennessean says a smile flashed on Reinking’s face when the the judge questioned the psychologist.
The Tennessean also reports, “Family members of the Waffle House victims packed into the courtroom’s small gallery to face Reinking, 29, for the first time since the April 22 shooting. They moaned and shook their heads during psychologist Rena Isen’s testimony.”
Sadly, white mass shooters are consistently treated with sympathy and labeled as mentally ill. Clearly, Reinking is no different.
In better news, James Shaw Jr., the hero who wrestled the AR-15 out of Reinking’s hand, is starting a new foundation that will address mental health and gun violence. At “Come Together Day” at Tennessee State University, Shaw told The Tennessean, “The goal of the event is to bring Nashville as a community together and come up with a solution for the recent rise in gun violence and violence.” He added, “There are four victims that will never get their life back. Their legacy has stopped. I’m just trying to do my part, the best I can.”
See the beautiful souls below who lost their lives.
DeEbony Groves, 21
Akilah Dasilva, 23
Joe R. Perez, 20
Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29
Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. We hope there is justice.
