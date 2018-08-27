Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While The World Mourns John McCain

President Donald Trump’s animosity toward the late Sen. John McCain was on full display Monday when he sent a shout out to his favorite Black athletes instead of joining his fellow politicians in sending warm condolences.

Trump tweeted fist bumps early in the morning to golfer Tiger Woods and football legend Jim Brown, thanking them for their loyalty.

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Thank you to the great @JimBrownNFL32, perhaps the greatest running back of all time, for your wonderful words and support. Since our meeting in New York, African-American UNEMPLOYMENT has reached the LOWEST LEVEL IN HISTORY. You get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

A reporter on Sunday asked Woods, a longtime friend and golf buddy of Trump’s, how he would respond to people who find his relationship with Trump unusual, Yahoo Sports reported.

“Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office,” Woods replied.

Jim Brown has been on Trump’s side in the president’s dispute with Black NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Meanwhile, other political leaders have been paying tribute to McCain. He succumbed on Saturday to his battle against brain cancer. The lawmaker and Vietnam War hero, who ran twice for U.S. president, died at his home in Arizona at age 81.

McCain openly criticized Trump on several occasions and voted against the president’s plan to repeal Obamacare. Trump, who apparently continues to hold a grudge, rejected a statement drafted by his staff that praised McCain for his heroism, the Washington Post reported.

Instead, Trump chose to tweet a generic condolence post on Saturday night shortly after McCain’s death was announced.

That stands in sharp contrast to former President Barack Obama, who was McCain’s rival for the presidency in 2008. Obama tweeted a statement that honored the senator’s life and sacrifices to the nation.

“Few of us have been tested the way John once was or required to show the kind of courage that he did,” the statement said in part.

Even France’s President Emmanuel Macron had more to say to honor McCain than the current American President.

“John McCain was a true American hero. He devoted his entire life to his country. His voice will be missed. Our respectful thoughts go to his beloved ones,” Macron tweeted.

