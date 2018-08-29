Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Here's the Schedule for this FREE event!

Rhythm On the River
| 08.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Friday, September 5th:

6:00-8:00pm Jaminoke

8:00-10:00pm Natural Progression

Natural Progression

Source: Natural Progression / Natural Progression

10:00p-11:00pm DJ Vader

DJ Vader

Source: DJ Vader / DJ Vader

 

 

 

Saturday, September 6th:

Noon-3:00pm Lincoln Ware Show Live Broadcast

Lincoln Ware Black History

Source: Radio One Cincy / Radio One Cincy

Noon-2:00pm DJ J-Dough

DJ J.Dough

Source: DJ J.Dough / DJ J.Dough

2:00-4:30pm DJ Ty Lyles

DJ Ty Lyles

Source: Greg Reese / DJ Ty Lyles

4:30-6:30pm Dj Diamond

DJ Diamond

Source: DJ Diamond / DJ Diamond

6:30-9:00pm Dj Vader

DJ Vader

Source: DJ Vader / DJ Vader

9:00-11:00pm DJ TouchTone

DJ Touchtone

Source: r1 / Radio-One

 

 

rhythm on the river

Source: Radio One / Urban One

2018 Featured Vendors:

Gutter Shutter

Good Guys Food Truck

Neals Famous BBQ

Just Jerks

Just Q’in

C+M BBQ

Joe Dapper Food Truck

Ohio Media School

Adventure Kids

Molina

Ab Flow

Birds Eye View Clothing

Certified Excellence

Entertainment , rhythm on the river , schedule

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close