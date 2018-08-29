Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Friday, September 5th:
6:00-8:00pm Jaminoke
8:00-10:00pm Natural Progression
10:00p-11:00pm DJ Vader
Saturday, September 6th:
Noon-3:00pm Lincoln Ware Show Live Broadcast
Noon-2:00pm DJ J-Dough
2:00-4:30pm DJ Ty Lyles
4:30-6:30pm Dj Diamond
6:30-9:00pm Dj Vader
9:00-11:00pm DJ TouchTone
2018 Featured Vendors:
Gutter Shutter
Good Guys Food Truck
Neals Famous BBQ
Just Jerks
Just Q’in
C+M BBQ
Joe Dapper Food Truck
Ohio Media School
Adventure Kids
Molina
Ab Flow
Birds Eye View Clothing
Certified Excellence
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours