RECALL: HEART & BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION

****RECALL ALERT****

Reports say that 3 U.S. companies have voluntarily recalled drugs that contain the active ingredient valsartan, a generic drug used to treat heart failure and high blood pressure.

Make sure you check your medicine cabinets because there is an impurity called, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which has cancer causing agents, found in the medications. The Valsartan drug comes from the same Chinese manufacturer, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The FDA suspects that NDMA was somehow introduced during the manufacturing process.

The companies that have announced a recall include:

– Major Pharmaceuticals

– Solco Healthcare

– Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Not all drugs containing valsartan have been recalled. Make sure to check the FDA website for the names of the companies recalling their valsartan products. The FDA urges that even if the brand you are taking has been recalled, don’t stop taking the drug before speaking with your physician.

For more info, click here.

RECALL: HEART & BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Photos
