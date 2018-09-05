He’s Out! Rahm Emanuel Not Seeking Re-Election As Black Candidates Try To Make Their Mark

A long-running battle by Black Chicagoans to oust Mayor Rahm Emanuel will soon come to an end. Emanuel will not run for re-election for a third term, he said in a surprise announcement on Tuesday (Sept. 4).
RELATED: They Have Spoken: Black Chicagoans Keep Snatching The Wig On Mayor Rahm Emanuel
“This has been the job of a lifetime but it is not a job for a lifetime,” Emanuel said, according to NBC-owned WMAQ.
Emanuel’s unexpected move comes after several Black candidates threw their hats into the 2019 city mayoral race ring. The crowded list includes these African-American mayoral hopefuls: Lori Lightfoot, a former assistant U.S. attorney and an Emanuel appointee for president of the Chicago Police Board; Dorothy Brown, clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, who is under a federal grand jury investigation into allegedly selling jobs and promotions in her office; and Ja’Mal Green, a community activist in Chicago’s Black Lives Matter movement and strong Emanuel critic. Green has gone to jail over his participation in protests against Emanuel and the city’s police force.
Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, is also in the running. Willie Wilson, a former Chicago mayoral candidate in 2015 and businessman, and Neal Sáles-Griffin, a 30-year-old tech entrepreneur, are more who are hoping to win the mayor’s seat. Amara Enyia, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants and director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce who tried to run for mayor in 2014, is also in the race.
Black candidates have already addressed police brutality — an issue front-and-center as former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke‘s trial gets underway. Dyke fired 16 gunshots and killed unarmed 17-year-old LaQuan McDonald in 2014 in a fatal shooting that sent Chicago into a state of unrest. Allegations of evidence tampering and a police cover-up began circulating after the incident.
SEE ALSO:
White Supremacy Is Front And Center At Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing
Charges Dropped After Cop Caught In Lie About Innocent Black Man
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
1. 2016 Superbowl1 of 19
2. HBCU Performance At Coachella 20182 of 19
3. HBCU Performance At Coachella 20183 of 19
4. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys4 of 19
5. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys5 of 19
6. Beyoncé And Prince At 2004 Grammys6 of 19
7. Beyoncé And Prince At 2004 Grammys7 of 19
8. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018)8 of 19
9. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018)9 of 19
10. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 200910 of 19
11. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 200911 of 19
12. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 201112 of 19
13. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 201113 of 19
14. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance14 of 19
15. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance15 of 19
16. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance16 of 19
17. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela17 of 19
18. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela18 of 19
19. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela19 of 19
He’s Out! Rahm Emanuel Not Seeking Re-Election As Black Candidates Try To Make Their Mark was originally published on newsone.com