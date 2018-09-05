He’s Out! Rahm Emanuel Not Seeking Re-Election As Black Candidates Try To Make Their Mark

A long-running battle by Black Chicagoans to oust Mayor Rahm Emanuel will soon come to an end. Emanuel will not run for re-election for a third term, he said in a surprise announcement on Tuesday (Sept. 4).

RELATED: They Have Spoken: Black Chicagoans Keep Snatching The Wig On Mayor Rahm Emanuel

“This has been the job of a lifetime but it is not a job for a lifetime,” Emanuel said, according to NBC-owned WMAQ.

Emanuel’s unexpected move comes after several Black candidates threw their hats into the 2019 city mayoral race ring. The crowded list includes these African-American mayoral hopefuls: Lori Lightfoot, a former assistant U.S. attorney and an Emanuel appointee for president of the Chicago Police Board; Dorothy Brown, clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, who is under a federal grand jury investigation into allegedly selling jobs and promotions in her office; and Ja’Mal Green, a community activist in Chicago’s Black Lives Matter movement and strong Emanuel critic. Green has gone to jail over his participation in protests against Emanuel and the city’s police force.

Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, is also in the running. Willie Wilson, a former Chicago mayoral candidate in 2015 and businessman, and Neal Sáles-Griffin, a 30-year-old tech entrepreneur, are more who are hoping to win the mayor’s seat. Amara Enyia, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants and director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce who tried to run for mayor in 2014, is also in the race.

The candidates for Chicago mayor react to the Rahm Emanuel bombshell. WGN News @ 4, 5, & 6. pic.twitter.com/sa2TmCJlnw — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) September 4, 2018

Black candidates have already addressed police brutality — an issue front-and-center as former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke‘s trial gets underway. Dyke fired 16 gunshots and killed unarmed 17-year-old LaQuan McDonald in 2014 in a fatal shooting that sent Chicago into a state of unrest. Allegations of evidence tampering and a police cover-up began circulating after the incident.

SEE ALSO:

White Supremacy Is Front And Center At Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Charges Dropped After Cop Caught In Lie About Innocent Black Man

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday 19 photos Launch gallery Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday 1. 2016 Superbowl 1 of 19 2. HBCU Performance At Coachella 2018 2 of 19 3. HBCU Performance At Coachella 2018 3 of 19 4. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys 4 of 19 5. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys 5 of 19 6. Beyoncé And Prince At 2004 Grammys 6 of 19 7. Beyoncé And Prince At 2004 Grammys 7 of 19 8. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018) 8 of 19 9. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018) 9 of 19 10. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 2009 10 of 19 11. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 2009 11 of 19 12. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 2011 12 of 19 13. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 2011 13 of 19 14. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance 14 of 19 15. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance 15 of 19 16. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance 16 of 19 17. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela 17 of 19 18. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela 18 of 19 19. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday Today is Beyoncé's birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 37 years old and we've had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over 20 years. From her days in Destiny's Child to her solo debut hit single "Crazy in Love" in 2004 to the groundbreaking "Lemonade" in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history. Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out Beyoncé Blackest moments on stage.

He’s Out! Rahm Emanuel Not Seeking Re-Election As Black Candidates Try To Make Their Mark was originally published on newsone.com