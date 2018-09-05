Iyanla Couldn’t Fix The Braxton’s??

Sources are saying that things could not have gone any worse during the taping of the Iyanla Vanzant show featuring the Braxton Sisters!

Tamar, Toni, Trina, Towanda, Traci and their parents, were allegedly filming an episode with Iyanla to try and get their sisterhood back on track. It’s been rumored that all of the sisters have quit their WETV reality show accept for Trina and it has caused a huge rift in the family. They went to Iyanla to try and sort things out but it went left and one of the sisters may have hinted to this.

Tamar and her friend LeTroy have been commentating on Iyanla, and alluding she made Tamar’s relationship with her sisters worse. In a series of tweets, LeTroy called Iyanla a fraud saying, “She ain’t fix s***.” Tamar saw the tweets and decided to call her out on her own. She not only called Iyanla by her government name Rhonda, she called her, “The Devil.” She then posted a tweet saying, “Trust your gut.”

