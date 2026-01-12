Chicago Only: Derrick Rose x AdiZero Rose 1 “Retirement Ceremony”

Oscar Castillo

Becoming a hometown hero, three-time NBA All-Star, NBA Rookie Of The Year and soon-to-be retired legend to the game all by the age of 37 is a feat that not too many can claim. That, of course, came with perfect timing for superstar point guard Derrick Rose.

As the Chicago Bulls, his longest-standing franchise and the only team he stayed at longer than two seasons, plan to retire his No. 1 player jersey into The United Center ceiling in less than two weeks (January 24), adidas decided to piggyback on the monumental occasion by unveiling the new AdiZero Rose 1 dubbed as the “Retirement Ceremony” drop.

Some fans even got a preview last week during D. Rose Day (January 4), an inaugural event curated by The Three Stripes, Foot Locker and creative director/photographer, Oscar Castillo.

The silhouette’s history dates back to when it originally dropped in 2010 under its OG “Bulls” colorway, also getting a retro release in 2020 for the shoe’s 10th anniversary. A classic mix of black, white and red hues make up the entirety of the clean construction, with insignia on the heel that makes it feel like an autographed piece of sports memorabilia and a combination of leather in patent and smooth perforated finish that gives it a luxe look overall.

As expected, the shoe will run in limited quantities. However, this one will be super limited to the lucky residents of Chi-Town only. Those in The Windy City can expect to head in-store — no online purchases! — at their local Foot Locker locations starting this Saturday (January 17). Foot Locker has provided an option for the tech-savvy however by making reservations available on its official app. Expect to put down a reasonable $130 USD for these bad boys.

We think they’ll pair nice with the recently-released adidas Originals x Fear Of God Athletics II Basketball D Rose Collection. See below for reference:

Take a better look at the Derrick Rose x AdiZero Rose 1 “Retirement Ceremony” below, and look out for more coverage around the upcoming ending-of-an-era in Chicago sports:

Derrick Rose x adidas adiZero D Rose 1 “Retirement Ceremony”



COLORWAY: “Bulls”

RETAIL PRICE: $130 USD

DROP DATE: January 17, 2026 (in-store at Foot Locker locations in Chicago only)