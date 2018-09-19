The Top Celebrities from Ohio, Some May Surprise You

0 reads Leave a comment
From Sarah Jessica Parker to Steven Spielberg to LeBron James a great deal of talent has come out of Ohio. Presidents, actors, rappers athletes, singers and more have all called Ohio home at some point in their lives. Check out the top celebrities, in no particular order, that are from Ohio! Whether they claim it or not!
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. Regina KingSource:WENN 1 of 27
2. Halle BerrySource:Getty 2 of 27
3. Gary OwenSource:Station Provided/Boom 3 of 27
4. Sarah Jessica Parker4 of 27
5. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. Portrait Of Ruby DeeSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. George Clooney8 of 27
9. Eddie LevertSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. Lebron JamesSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. Anita Baker11 of 27
12. Steven Spielberg12 of 27
13. Gerald LevertSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. John Legend14 of 27
15. Katie Holmes15 of 27
16. Dave Chappelle16 of 27
17. Kid Cudi17 of 27
18. Drew Carey18 of 27
19. Nancy Wilson19 of 27
20. Neil Armstrong20 of 27
21. Phillip Michael Thomas21 of 27
22. Thomas Edison22 of 27
23. Kym Whitley23 of 27
24. Steve Harvey24 of 27
25. Arsenio HallSource:CLIENT IMAGING 25 of 27
26. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty 26 of 27
27. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty 27 of 27
