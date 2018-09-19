Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy!

Porsha Williams has finally announced her pregnancy! She and her new boo are expecting a little one. Porsha claims that they did not plan the pregnancy but she is extremely happy.
RELATED STORY: Kenya Moore Show Off Her Baby Bump!
Porsha explained her mixed feelings, saying, “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear. I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before. The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”
Porsha revealed her pregnancy to Dennis on his birthday in July and if its a girl, he wants to name the baby Porsha jr.
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons
1. Apollo, Phaedra, Kandi and Todd1 of 17
2. Phaedra and Apollo2 of 17
3. Kandi and Phaedra3 of 17
4. Greg, Nene and Porsha4 of 17
5. Porsha and Cynthia5 of 17
6. Porsha, Cynthia and Kenya6 of 17
7. Porsha Williams7 of 17
8. Kenya Moore8 of 17
9. Kandi and Todd9 of 17
10. Kandi and Mama Joyce10 of 17
11. Cast member NeNe Leakes.11 of 17
12. Cast member Cynthia Bailey and husband, Peter Thomas (Photo: Retna)12 of 17
13. Cast member Kim Zolciak. (Photo: Retna)13 of 17
14. Phaedra Parks (left), Sheree Whitfield (right) and guest. (Photo: Retna)14 of 17
15. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Sheree Whitfield. (Photo: Retna)15 of 17
16. Cast member NeNe Leakes. (Photo: Retna)16 of 17
17. Claudia Jordan- added season 717 of 17
The Latest:
- The Top Celebrities from Ohio, Some May Surprise You
- Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy!
- Atlanta Housewife Porsha Williams Reveals That She’s Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
- Amber Rose Calls Out Nicki Minaj
- Cincinnati: Girls Bullied About Their Hair… What They Did Next Is Remarkable!!! [VIDEO]
- WTFasho: A Whopper Of A Misunderstanding
- BERT AND ERNIE: Sesame Street Writer Says They’re Gay
- Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million To Hurricane Florence Relief
- Eminem’s “Killshot” Marks YouTube’s Biggest Hip Hop Video Debut Ever
- DL’s GED Section: Does Anybody Like Ted Cruz?
Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com