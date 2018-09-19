CLOSE
Home > Entertainment

Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy!

2 reads
Leave a comment

 

Porsha Williams has finally announced her pregnancy! She and her new boo are expecting a little one. Porsha claims that they did not plan the pregnancy but she is extremely happy.

RELATED STORY: Kenya Moore Show Off Her Baby Bump!

 

Porsha explained her mixed feelings, saying, “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear. I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before. The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

Porsha revealed her pregnancy to Dennis on his birthday in July and if its a girl, he wants to name the baby Porsha jr.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons

17 photos Launch gallery

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons

Continue reading “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons

The Latest:

Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close