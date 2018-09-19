Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy!

Porsha Williams has finally announced her pregnancy! She and her new boo are expecting a little one. Porsha claims that they did not plan the pregnancy but she is extremely happy.

Porsha explained her mixed feelings, saying, “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear. I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before. The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

Porsha revealed her pregnancy to Dennis on his birthday in July and if its a girl, he wants to name the baby Porsha jr.

