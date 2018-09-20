CLOSE
OHIO: Military Dad Surprises Quarterback Son After His Best Game

A high school football star in Ohio recently led his team to a third straight win and had his best game ever. He only wished his father could have been there to see it.

Fortunately, unbeknownst to quarterback Ryan Minor, his dad actually was there. Air Force captain Chris Minor had been deployed in Turkey since December and had planned to surprise his son after the game.

After watching his son score four touchdowns, he made his way down to the field and was introduced by the team’s coach, who instructed the players to make way for a special guest.

That’s when Ryan saw his dad and broke down in tears as the two embraced. The rest of the team joined in with pats on the back and high-fives. Afterward, Ryan said, “It is so good to have him home and to win and have him watch a great game. I’m so excited. We talk a lot, but it’s not the same as in person. Him being here on probably my best game — I’m just excited to know that he was here.” (Dayton Daily News)

 

