Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

TV One’s ‘Unsung’ Celebrates It’s 10th Anniversary, Here Are Global Grind’s Top 10 Episodes

0 reads
Leave a comment
TV One Unsung

Source: Marketing / TV One

On November 30, 2008, TV One aired its first episode of Unsung,”The Story of Phyllis Hyman.” The episode featured interviews with Regina Belle, Hiram Bullock, Richard Clay, Patty Jackson, Mercedes Ellington and more who told stories and shared their memories documenting the rise and tribulation of the R&B/Jazz recording artist. Over the course of 10 years, Unsung has revisited the stories of many legends in the world of hip hop, R&B, pop, funk and soul music. They have managed to captivate us with untold tales for nearly a decade. To celebrate their anniversary, Global Grind is taking a look back at 10 of our favorite Unsung episodes.

 

The Debarge Family / Switch

The Debarge family technically got two Unsung episodes and both are classics. In 2008, TV One aired the Debarge Family Unsung episode. Then in 2017, Unsung aired an episode on Switch, the R&B group which featured Bobby and Tommy Debarge.

Flip through for more of our favorite episodes.

TV One’s ‘Unsung’ Celebrates It’s 10th Anniversary, Here Are Global Grind’s Top 10 Episodes was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close