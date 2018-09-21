CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

#WTFasho BEYONCÉ: Accused Of “Extreme Witchcraft”

1 reads
Leave a comment

A former band member for Beyoncé filed a restraining order against her and accused Beyoncé of “extreme witchcraft and dark magic.”

In her request to the court, Kimberly Thompson claimed that Beyoncé cast “magic spells of sexual molestation.” Beyoncé supposedly used her dark magic to listen to Kimberly’s phone calls and secretly took control of Kimberly’s bank accounts. And she murdered Kimberley’s kitten.

The judge denied the restraining order. With her incredible “dark magic” powers, Beyoncé must have placed a spell on that judge, too. (The Blast)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Black Girl Magic exists. Just not in the way Kimberly Thompson imagines.
  • Kimberly Thompson drummed seven years for Beyoncé.
  • So is Beyoncé a queen or a witch?
  • For once, she’s not been accused of being the Illuminati.
  • There’s only one way to test of Bey is a witch: Does she float?
#WTFasho , Accused , Beyonce , donjuanfasho , Extreme Witchcraft , fasho celebrity news , of

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 6 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 12 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close