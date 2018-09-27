CLOSE
O.J. SIMPSON: Concerned For Bill Cosby’s Safety

O.J. Simpson is concerned for Bill Cosby‘s safety in prison.

The football legend, who served nine years behind bars, tells TMZ that “the problem is the nature of the crime. Rapists are frowned upon in prison.”

He adds that “I’m sure there will be guys protecting him but they’re gonna have to put him in protective custody … because it takes one nut, ya know?”

O.J. also thinks Cosby should get mercy. The Juice says, “With his health and his age and the nature of the crime, there’s not a warden in this country wants the responsibility of a Bill Cosby. I think they should let him do his time under house arrest.”

But O.J. may not need to worry. Cosby’s reps tell TMZ he’s getting the star treatment in prison. Publicist Andrew Wyatt says “staffers and guards were amazed to meet Cosby,” and that they were even hesitant to interrupt his phone call to his wife, Camille.

Earlier this week, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • O.J. knows what he’s talking about.
  • O.J. was a top athlete. He could handle himself. Cosby is 81 and blind.
  • Maybe O.J. can put a good word in for Cosby in prison.
Don Juan Fasho

