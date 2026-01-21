The Razzies Announce The Worst Movies Of the Year

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Razzie Nominations Are In: “Snow White” and Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds Lead the Pack

Hollywood’s most infamous awards are back. The Golden Raspberry Awards—better known as the Razzies—have announced the nominations for their 46th annual ceremony, spotlighting what critics consider the year’s most questionable performances and films.

Leading this year’s nominations are “Snow White” and Ice Cube’s War of the Worlds, each earning six nods. The list pulls no punches, featuring major stars and big-budget productions that failed to impress.

Among the Worst Actor nominees is Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye for his role in Hurry Up Tomorrow. He faces stiff (and sarcastic) competition from Dave Bautista, Ice Cube, Scott Eastwood, and Jared Leto.

The Worst Actress category is stacked with notable names, including Ariana DeBose, Milla Jovovich, Natalie Portman, Rebel Wilson, and Michelle Yeoh—a reminder that even award-winning talent isn’t immune to Razzie scrutiny.

As always, the Worst Screen Combo category delivered some of the night’s most creative digs. This year’s nominees include:

The seven dwarfs in Snow White

in Snow White James Corden and Rihanna in Smurfs

in Smurfs Ice Cube and his Zoom camera in War of the Worlds

in War of the Worlds Robert De Niro as both Frank and Vito in The Alto Nights

as both Frank and Vito in The Alto Nights The Weeknd and “his colossal ego” in Hurry Up Tomorrow

The winners of the 46th Annual Razzie Awards will be announced on March 14, continuing the tradition of poking fun at Hollywood’s biggest missteps just ahead of awards season’s grand finales.