CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

6 Black Actors And Actresses That Are About To Take Over Hollywood

1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Hollywood is putting in that work right now. If it were a person, Black Hollywood would have clear skin, an immaculate hairline, edges to die for and a shoe game worthy of its own show on Complex. The future is bright. Black stars from the 99s and 2000s are becoming bosses, moving from in front of the camera to behind the camera. Gabrielle Union’s production company just secured the rights to the next big YA novel turned movie 500 Words Or Less. Kevin Hart just produced his first movie, Night School, which opened at number 1 at the box offices.

With all this success and transitioning, who are the stars of tomorrow? Well, if the next crop of actors and actresses are a sign of the future, the kids of Black Hollywood will be alright. We have a bunch of super talented actors, who are getting all the roles, Brian Tyree Henry, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita N’yongo, Tiffany Haddish and more, but who’s next? Here is a list of 6 actors you need to put on your radar right now. They are the future.

2018 Toronto International Film Festival - 'White Boy Rick' - Premiere

Source: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com / WENN

Jonathan Majors – Whether playing a tough guy gangster from Detroit in the 80s or a badass American soldier in 1892, Jonathan Majors has a lot of range. Most recently you saw him pull off a stellar performance in White Boy Rick as Johnny “Lil Man” Curry. He was so good in that role that you wouldn’t have even noticed he played a soldier in the movie Hostiles. He transforms into characters. Now, he is about to get his break alongside Jurnee Smollett Bell in HBO’s Lovecraft Country produced by Jordan Peele for HBO. So take advice from me get familiar now.

6 Black Actors And Actresses That Are About To Take Over Hollywood was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close