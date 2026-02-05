LaMonte McLemore, Founding Member of The 5th Dimension, Passes Away at 90

The 5th Dimension produced iconic hits like 'Up, Up and Away' and 'Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In'.

McLemore was a celebrated photographer whose work graced prominent publications and captured iconic 20th-century figures.

McLemore's life philosophy centered on bringing joy and helping others achieve greatness.

Source: Marcel Thomas / Getty

LaMonte McLemore, a trailblazing musician, photographer, and founding member of the iconic group The 5th Dimension, has passed away at the age of 90. McLemore died of natural causes on February 3, 2026, at his home in Las Vegas, as confirmed by his publicist. He had suffered a stroke several years ago.

Born on September 17, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, Herman LaMonte McLemore led a life filled with artistic achievements and cultural contributions. Before his rise to fame, McLemore served in the U.S. Navy as an aerial photographer and briefly pursued a career in professional baseball as a pitcher in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system. However, his true calling emerged in the realms of music and photography.

The 5th Dimension: A Legacy of Harmony and Hits

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

McLemore co-founded The 5th Dimension in 1965, alongside Florence LaRue, Ron Townson, and the married duo of Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo. Originally known as The Versatiles, the group rebranded and became a defining force in American pop and soul music during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Their polished, genre-blending sound produced timeless hits such as “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” and “Wedding Bell Blues.”

Love Obituaries? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The group’s accolades include two Grammy Awards for Record of the Year: one in 1968 for “Up, Up and Away” and another in 1970 for “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.” The latter spent six weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969, cementing its place as a generational anthem. Over their illustrious career, The 5th Dimension achieved seven Gold albums and six Platinum-certified singles.

McLemore’s warm bass vocals and easygoing demeanor were integral to the group’s sophisticated harmonies and modern pop sensibility. “Proverbs 17:22 states that ‘A joyful heart is good medicine … ’ Well, LaMonte really knew my prescription!” fellow member Florence LaRue shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “His cheerfulness and laughter often brought strength and refreshment to me in difficult times. We were more like brother and sister than singing partners.”

Reflecting on his impact, LaRue added, “I didn’t realize the depth of my love for LaMonte until he was no longer here. His absence has shown me the magnitude of what he meant to me and that love will stay in my heart forever.”

A Vision Behind the Lens

Beyond his musical contributions, McLemore was a celebrated photographer whose work graced the pages of prominent publications like Jet, Ebony, and Harper’s Bazaar. His lens captured some of the most iconic figures of the 20th century, and he contributed to Playboy and People magazines as well. Marilyn McCoo fondly recalled his generosity, saying, “Lamonte loved music and was always so generous, making his photography studio available to us in our early years before the hits started.”

A Life of Fulfillment

In 2014, McLemore co-authored his autobiography, From Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension: A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography, and Music, offering a reflective look at his multifaceted career. His life philosophy was encapsulated in his own words: “If I can make you smile, if I can see the greatness in others and help propel them to excellence, I wake up each day a happy man.”

McLemore is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mieko; his daughter, Ciara; his adopted son, Darin; his sister, Joan; and three grandchildren. His legacy, both as a musician and a visual storyteller, will continue to inspire generations to come.

LaMonte McLemore, Founding Member of The 5th Dimension, Passes Away at 90 was originally published on myclassixatl.com