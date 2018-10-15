HURRICANE MICHAEL: At Least 46 Missing In Florida City

Hurricane Michael may just be a bad memory, but its wrath is still being felt. The mayor of Mexico Beach, Florida, said on Sunday that at least 46 people are unaccounted for in the city in the wake of last week’s storm.

According to Mayor Al Cathey, 289 people ignored the evacuation orders and decided to stay in their homes on Wednesday when the category 4 storm slammed into the Florida panhandle.

At least 17 people have been reportedly killed by the hurricane that plowed through Florida, Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Of those deaths, only one confirmed death was reported in Mexico Beach, but that number is expected to rise. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

If you ignore an evacuation order, you’re literally putting your life in your own hands – and the hands of Mother Nature.

Like Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, expect the death toll to rise dramatically in the coming weeks, once search and rescue teams can check out some of the hardest hit areas and information from hospitals is compiled.

Homes and businesses weren’t the only things destroyed. The storm also took out the Mexico Beach police station.

