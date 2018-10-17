CLOSE
LOTTERY: Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1B

There was no winner of last night’s Mega Millions jackpot, so that sets up a Friday drawing that will be worth at least $868 million — the second-largest lottery jackpot ever.

The last Mega Millions winner was in July and the jackpot has swelled ever since. If you’d like to strike it rich before Friday, you can play tonight’s Powerball which has a $345 million jackpot. (WLWT)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The winning numbers were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.
  • Odds of winning Mega Millions are about 300 million to one. Good luck.
  • You’re 80 times more likely to be killed by a shark than win the Mega Millions.
