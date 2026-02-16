Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

Love Renewed: Kendall Taylor Re-Proposes to Fantasia After 11 Years of Marriage

In a moment that left fans in awe, Kendall Taylor surprised his wife, Fantasia Barrino, with a heartfelt proposal during her recent performance in Houston.

After 11 years of marriage, Taylor took their love story full circle — getting down on one knee right on stage and presenting Fantasia with a stunning engagement ring. The ring wasn’t just beautiful; it carried deep meaning. Taylor revealed that it featured a carat for every year of their marriage, symbolizing their journey, growth, and commitment to one another over the past decade.

The crowd watched as the emotional moment unfolded, marking yet another chapter in the couple’s unconventional but powerful love story.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fantasia and Taylor’s relationship began in a way that surprised many. The couple famously tied the knot in an impromptu courthouse ceremony just three weeks after meeting. While some questioned the whirlwind romance, Fantasia has consistently described that day as a special, spirit-led moment that simply “felt right.”

Over the years, the couple has blended their families, welcomed a child together, and openly shared their dedication to faith, family, and one another. This on-stage re-proposal wasn’t about starting over — it was about reaffirming the foundation they’ve built.

In an industry where relationships often struggle under pressure, Fantasia and Kendall Taylor continue to show that love, growth, and intentional commitment can stand the test of time.