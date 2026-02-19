Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Passing Of Prince

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Music legend Stevie Wonder has long been more than just an iconic voice — he has been a spokesperson for the culture, often stepping forward during moments of joy, tragedy, and reflection within the music community. When the world lost Prince in 2016, Wonder expressed a heartbreak that resonated deeply with fans around the globe.

Reflecting on the sudden passing, Wonder shared how personal the loss felt:

“It was hard to convey a message because I was in so much pain, not saying I wasn’t with the others. But we had previously, very recently, talked and talked about his future and things that he wanted to do and how inspired he was with the things he wanted to do. It lets you know: Hey, tomorrow’s not promised to anyone. But you say, ‘God, why him?’”

His words captured what many were feeling — shock, disbelief, and the painful reminder of life’s unpredictability. For Wonder, it wasn’t just the loss of a fellow musical genius; it was the loss of a visionary friend who still had dreams unfolding.

Stevie Wonder himself knows something about longevity and legacy. Bursting onto the scene as a teenage prodigy, his 1963 live recording of “Fingertips, Parts 1 and 2” made him the youngest artist ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 at the time. From there, his 1970s run — including groundbreaking albums like Talking Book, Innervisions, and Songs in the Key of Life — redefined soul, R&B, and pop music.

Much like Prince, Wonder has consistently used his artistry to inspire, uplift, and challenge the world. His strength during the golden era of the 1970s and his continued excellence in the decades since have solidified him as one of the most respected figures in music history.

In speaking about Prince’s passing, Wonder reminded us of something bigger than music — that life is fragile, talent is a gift, and tomorrow is never guaranteed.

And in that moment of grief, two musical giants were forever connected — not just by genius, but by humanity.