Who Looked More Bangin'? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards

Source: Getty Images for BET

Black Hollywood looked runway-ready and radiant at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, and a number of your faves were stunning style standouts.

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Presented by BET and the NAACP, the ceremony celebrated the best in Black brilliance across entertainment, and on the ice blue carpet, celebs flaunted couture with confidence.

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Entertainer of the year nominee Teyana Taylor turned heads in Ashi Studio Couture.

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty



The look featured a whittled waist-flaunting bodice and elegant train.

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Black was also the color of the night for singer Tyla, who stunned in slinky satin via Jean Paul Gaultier and dazzled in diamonds.

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Another style standout was Kerry Washington, who wore Black designer Sergio Hudson for the occasion…

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Viola Davis, who wore crimson Marmar Halim before accepting the Chairman’s Award…

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

and Keke Palmer, who wowed in white.

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

HelloBeautiful reports that the dress featuring a bedazzled cape was designed by Miss Sohee.

Source: Getty Images For BET / Getty

