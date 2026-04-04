Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Prince Williams / Trick Daddy

Trick Daddy totally ignored the guidelines put in place while performing at an Alpha Kappa Alpha conference.

In the year of our lord, 2026 AD, why in the world are you booking Trick Daddy to perform for aunties and grannies at an Alpha Kappa Alpha conference?

That is the question many people are asking after footage of the performance, featuring the Miami rapper reciting his very obscene lyrics, leading to a mass exodus of attendees before his performance was eventually shut down by the sorority.

According to a statement from Tiffany Moore Russell, the South Atlantic Regional Director for Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc.®, the performance failed to meet the standards and requirements they discussed prior to the performance.

So, basically, Trick Daddy did what the hell he wanted to.

The statement shared by Philip Lewis reads:

To my sisters who are attending the 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference:

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Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. ®, South Atlantic Region, contracted with Trick Daddy, a rapper from Miami to perform a selected list of songs after our Step and Stroll Competition on Friday night. We met several times with him and his team to detail our requirements, inlcuding attire, lanuguage and specific songs. Unfortunately, our requirements were ignored.

The language, the lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were no acceptable n. I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and for our brand.

Social Media Is Confused About Trick Daddy Being Booked For The Event

Even though Trick Daddy clearly didn’t follow any of the instructions and guidelines put in place for his performance, many are still wondering why he was booked in the first place.

Bruh.

It’s a very safe bet Trick Daddy will never be booked for another AKA event in his life.

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