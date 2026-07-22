2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know

Source: Cara Owsley / Cara Owsley The biggest weekend in the Queen City is here! The 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival returns July 23-25th, bringing three nights of R&B, hip-hop, soul and funk to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center and Paycor Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know before heading downtown to have a smooth weekend. MORE: 20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Thursday, July 23 Andrew J. Brady Music Center Talib Kweli

Hi-Tek

DJ Spinderella

DJ Vader Friday, July 24 Paycor Stadium Charlie Wilson

Tyrese

Ledisi

803 Fresh

Special Guest: Nelly Saturday, July 25 Paycor Stadium Mary J. Blige

Trey Songz

SWV

Doug E. Fresh with Slick Rick

Heatwave

Tickets Tickets are still available for all three nights. Thursday: General Admission starts at $109

General Admission starts at Friday & Saturday: Tickets range from $69 to $800, depending on seating. Weather Forecast Festival weekend is expected to bring comfortable summer weather. Thursday: Mid-70s

Mid-70s Friday: Upper 70s to low 80s

Upper 70s to low 80s Saturday: Low 80s with a 40% chance of evening showers Pack light, stay hydrated, and consider bringing a poncho if you’re attending Saturday night’s show.