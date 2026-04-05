Trick Daddy Reacts To Viral AKA Pearl-Clutching Concert Cut Short
Nann Regrets Ruckus! Trick Daddy Claps Back At Alpha Kappa Alpha Regional Director For Cutting Pearl-Clutching Concert After Pink & Green Grievances Go Viral
Trick Daddy just wanted to “Take It To Da House” for an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority conference. Now, he’s taking it to hell after a Regional Director pulled the plug on his peen-popping performance. “Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that motherf**king mic! Ain’t no clean versions!” he clapped back.
First of all, who thought of entertainment for an illustrious sorrority’s 3rd South Atlantic Regional Conference and booked Trick Daddy? All of social media wants to know because now the Miami legend claims they have have him “f**ked up” for expecting anything less than his standard Slip-n-Slide shenanigans. “Trick loves the kids,” but let’s not get carried away!
On Friday, video clips went viral with a crowd seemingly full of confused and concerned elders watching Trick perform his classic hits like “J.O.D.D.” (“Jump On Da D**k”). While hyping up the crowd at the Step and Stroll Competition, he yelled, “If you want your p***y ate, put your f**king hands up!” This isn’t shocking to anyone familiar with his over-the-top and gritty music. However, as some attendees bagan to walk out, his microphone and music were cut off early.
“Let’s give Trick Daddy a round of applause! We went a little to far,” an unseen woman announced over the sound system. According to a statement from South Atlantic Regional Director of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Tiffany Moore Russell, she was the one who cut the show short after it she claims it violated a previous agreement with Trick Daddy.
“We met several times with him and his team to detail our requirements, including attire, language, and specific songs. Unfortunately, our requirements were ignored,” Russell wrote.
“The language, the lyrics, and the comments made by the artist were not acceptable. I ended the performance because of the disrespect for our organization and our brand,” she continued.
All it takes is a few episodes of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami to know many have tried and failed to tell Trick Daddy what to do. When the organization tried it following the viral backlash, the raunchy restauranteur basically kept the same energy from one of his many Trina collaborations: “Uh-huh. Ok. What’s Up? Shut Up!”
Check out Trick Daddy’s concert clapback after the flip!
Trick Daddy Claims AKA Regional Director Who Ended His Show “Defamated His Character” And Kept His Coins: “I Felt Disrespected!”
On Saturday, the “I’m So Hood” star took to Instagram Live to clear his name and demand the rest of his Trick Daddy Dollars for his show. The 52-year-old claims he’s the one who was “disrespected” and cheated out the terms of his agreement to perform. He disputed the statement from the Regional Director who stopped the show, and said she “lied on” him. “Do not defamate my character!” he warned.
“No disrespect to the AKA’s, the most highly respected. Some of the most beautiful, attractive and successful women that I know are AKAs. So, no disrespect to y’all, but this is to y’all regional director who got me totally f**ked up,” he said in the livestream, clarifying his conflict. “Don’t lie on my motherf**king name!”
He asked viewers to answer what they think he’ll perform when you book him for a show.
“So, I’m performing for the AKAs and yeah, I do ‘Jump On Da D**k.’ That’s one of my records. You should have known that when y’all booked me. But don’t put out no statement talking about you gave me a playlist. This ain’t your wedding!” he continued.
Trick Daddy also claimed he accepted the booking at a “discount” as a favor to some friends, but he didn’t even receive that much for his work.
“You turned my mic off. I felt disrespected. I left. I ain’t planning on ever going to no motherf**king social media. But now you done dirtied up my name… I gotta clear my name up!” he insisted.
“Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that motherf**ing mic!” he added, claiming an elder sorrority member chatted him up about leaving long before he took the stage because she knew the performance wasn’t for her demographic.
The tell-all tirade also noted that there’s no such thing as booking him for a “clean version” of his songs. He promised to deliver the real Trick Daddy experience every time, whether organizers are ready or not. Trick Daddy also said he has video of hundreds of attendees dancing, singing along, and eagerly waiting to take pictures with him, so he was still a hit with many members of the crowd.
“Ain’t no clean versions. For any future motherf**ker that wants to book me, ain’t no clean version. I don’t know about a clean version!” he explained.
Mind you, Trick Daddy revealed that Uncle Luke was also booked to perform on Saturday night. Chile…
Social media is still in shambles! Some believe at his big age, he should’ve known better than to bring his “In The Wind” wilding to the function, but many had to agree with Trick Daddy’s declaration.
Check out more reactions to the Trick Daddy debacle after the flip!
“Take It To Da House” Hilarity Ensues After Trick Daddy’s AKA Conference Performance Goes Viral
Nann Regrets Ruckus! Trick Daddy Claps Back At Alpha Kappa Alpha Regional Director For Cutting Pearl-Clutching Concert After Pink & Green Grievances Go Viral was originally published on bossip.com