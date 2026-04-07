RHOA Recap: K. Michelle & Pinky Make Their Debuts–But Who Is Porsha's Pre-Patrice 'Sway' McKinney Boo?

Source: Bravo

During Sunday’s #RHOA premiere, two fresh peaches made their debut, and someone’s “Black” boo Facetimed the group. Things got especially interesting, however, when the ladies gossiped and giggled over meeting Porsha’s fine “friend-friend.”

Fans are still buzzing about The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17, which featured returning housewives Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. The girls were joined by newbies K. Michelle and Pinky Cole, whom Bravo watchers have had LOTS to say about and wondered whether they’d gel with the group.

It was clear, however, that the two handeld their own just fine.

K. Michelle burst onto the scene alongside Porsha Williams who quipped that people told them they look alike and comforted K as she reflected on the “mean girls” in Atlanta who tried to blackball her in the city.

Despite that, K. Michelle leaned into the introduction with a characteristically confident reintroduction to reality TV.

“My name is Kimberly, known to the world as K. Michelle, known to my family and the country music world as Puddin,” says the former Love & Hip Hop star. “I’m a mom, a singer, an actress, a songwriter. I have four No. 1 albums on Billboard, five gold records. I’ve made songs that make people smile, laugh, cry, dance—everything. I’m a mood changer.

K also gave an update on her personal life, including her relationship with husband Dr. Kastan Sims.

The two, who are longtime friends from Memphis, went public with their relationship in 2016. During her conversation with Porsha, K reveals that they quietly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony. Dr. Sims was later shown attending an event by K’s side, and K shared on Twitter that they’re working on having a formal wedding.

Speaking of K, she might not have clashed with fellow housewife Drew Sidora on the show, but two traded subtle shade on X.

Drew said in a confessional that she wondered whether K was still a singer, and K clapped back noting that SURELY Drew knew that because she followed her on all social media platforms.

And to that, Drew responded:

More on the flip!