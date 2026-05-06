Listen Live
Close
Cincy

Mother’s Day spending expected to hit record $38 billion

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mother’s Day Joy in Family Moments
Source: Vivian1623 / Getty

Mother’s Day is shaping up to be bigger than ever this year, as consumers are expected to open their wallets in a major way to celebrate the moms and mother figures in their lives.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, Americans are still making the holiday a priority. Spending is projected to reach a record 38 million dollars, with individuals planning to spend an average of 284.25 dollars on gifts. The numbers show that even when budgets are tight, appreciation for mom is not taking a back seat.

When it comes to gift choices, flowers continue to lead the way as the most popular option, offering a classic and meaningful way to say thank you. However, jewelry is expected to take the top spot as the highest spending category, as shoppers look to invest in more lasting and sentimental pieces.

There is also a noticeable shift toward more thoughtful and memorable gifts. Many people are choosing experiences over traditional items, such as concert tickets or sporting events, creating moments that go beyond a physical present.

This year’s trends make one thing clear: Mother’s Day is not just about gifts, it is about creating meaningful memories and showing appreciation in ways that truly last.

Related Tags

Mother's Day

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

17:21
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Entering Country Music as a Black R&B Star

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

513 Day Vendor Village: Submit Today

looking up at the purple people bridge (newport southbank bridge), a truss bridge spanning the ohio river in cincinnati.
Cincy  |  Don Juan Fasho

Closures planned as long-term repairs set to begin on Purple People Bridge

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close