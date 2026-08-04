Princeton High School to Host Archbishop Moeller at Paycor Stadium on Aug. 20

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

High school football fans are in for a special treat as Princeton High School and Moeller High School will officially kick off their 2026 football season under the bright lights of Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The highly anticipated matchup is set for Thursday, August 20, with kickoff scheduled for 7:07 p.m. The game gives student-athletes the unforgettable opportunity to compete on the same field as NFL stars while creating memories that will last a lifetime.

This exciting event is being championed by Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, whose continued commitment to showcasing Cincinnati and creating unique opportunities for local students has helped make experiences like this possible. Reece has long been a supporter of initiatives that bring the community together through sports, education, and entertainment.

Princeton City Schools says the event is about more than football it’s a chance for students, families, alumni, and the entire community to experience the excitement and atmosphere of playing in a professional sports venue.

Fans can be part of the action with general admission tickets priced at $12 (plus applicable fees). Discounted tickets will also be available for students, making it an affordable outing for families and classmates looking to cheer on their teams.

Parking near Paycor Stadium will be available for $10.

With two of Greater Cincinnati’s premier football programs meeting in one of the region’s biggest sports venues, the season opener promises to deliver an electric atmosphere and an exciting start to the 2026 high school football season. Whether you’re a Vikings supporter, cheering for the Crusaders, or simply love high school football, this is one game you won’t want to miss.