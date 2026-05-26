Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel Moves Forward With New Footage Already In Place

Source: JOHN MACDOUGALL / Getty

The story of Michael Jackson may be getting even bigger on the big screen.

A sequel to the upcoming biopic Michael is already moving forward, with Lionsgate revealing that development is underway and a portion of the follow up may already be filmed.

During a quarterly earnings call, Adam Fogelson shared that there is still a major part of Jackson’s life story and legendary music catalog left to tell. He also hinted the sequel may not follow a straight timeline, meaning fans could see the story jump both forward and backward through different eras of Michael’s career.

Another interesting detail is that the studio believes about 25% to 30% of the second movie may have already been shot during production of the first film. That could help lower production costs and speed up development.

The first movie reportedly ends with Jackson’s iconic 1988 Wembley Stadium performance in London, leaving plenty of room to explore later chapters of his career.

The project has also faced challenges surrounding the long discussed child abuse allegations tied to Jackson’s legacy, but the film continues to move forward as one of the most anticipated music biopics in recent years.