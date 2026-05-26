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‘The Kehlani World Tour' Dates

‘The Kehlani World Tour’ Dates – Page 8

Kehlani Announces ‘The Kehlani World Tour: North America' Dates

Published on May 26, 2026

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Grammy-winning singer Kehlani has announced the North American dates for her upcoming Kehlani World Tour, set to kick off this summer. The 33-date trek will feature emerging R&B artists as openers and will include stops in major cities such as Brooklyn, Detroit, Atlanta, and San Francisco. Tickets will be available for presale starting on May 27, with a portion of proceeds going to the Kehlani Fund by Live Nation. Kehlani’s latest album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and features hit singles like “Folded” and “Out the Window.”

‘The Kehlani World Tour’ Dates – Page 8 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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