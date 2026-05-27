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Ray J Hospitalized After Fight Incident in Las Vegas While Dealing With Ongoing Health Issues

Ray J is reportedly recovering after checking himself into a Las Vegas hospital following an altercation with viral comedian Supa Hot Fire. Reports say Ray J was knocked out during the fight, leading him to seek medical attention.

According to reports, Ray J has remained hospitalized for several days as doctors continue running tests related to possible concussion symptoms. Medical staff are also reportedly monitoring concerns surrounding his heart rate as they evaluate his condition.

The situation comes during an already difficult health journey for the entertainer. Ray J previously revealed he has dealt with serious medical issues this year, including severe pneumonia and ongoing heart related problems. He also shared that his heart was functioning at only 25 percent at one point during his health battle.

Ray J has been open about his past struggles, admitting that years of alcohol and drug use may have played a role in his current health concerns. His honesty about those challenges has sparked conversations online about long term health, recovery, and lifestyle choices.

Fans have continued sending support and well wishes as Ray J focuses on his recovery.