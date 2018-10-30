Glenn Jones Talks Friendship With Regina Belle, Gospel, His Mom’s Encouragement & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Glenn Jones stops by The Quiet Storm with KG Smooth to discuss his friendship with Regina Belle, growing up in the church, how his mother encouraged him to sing outside of the church, his thoughts on love, his five favorite slow jams, his new album and more!

On The Ridicule He Faced From Going Gospel To Secular:

“It was hard, man. I was raised up in a Pentecostal church and I was really worried for my mother. She was an evangelist in the church and she encouraged me and said, “It’s about how you do it.” Lyrically, conceptually my music has always been love songs. They gave me a hard time, they gave me the “going to hell” speech but we living in different times now and people are more relaxed about it.

On The Concept Of Love:

“Love is patience and understanding. Love is putting the other person before yourself, not selfish and … love is everything.”

Watch the full interview up top and below.

