Glenn Jones Talks Friendship With Regina Belle, Gospel, His Mom’s Encouragement & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Feature Story
| 10.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Glenn Jones stops by The Quiet Storm with KG Smooth to discuss his friendship with Regina Belle, growing up in the church, how his mother encouraged him to sing outside of the church, his thoughts on love, his five favorite slow jams, his new album and more!

RELATED: Regina Belle Says God His Her Sustainer And More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

On The Ridicule He Faced From Going Gospel To Secular:

“It was hard, man. I was raised up in a Pentecostal church and I was really worried for my mother. She was an evangelist in the church and she encouraged me and said, “It’s about how you do it.” Lyrically, conceptually my music has always been love songs. They gave me a hard time, they gave me the “going to hell” speech but we living in different times now and people are more relaxed about it.

On The Concept Of Love:

“Love is patience and understanding. Love is putting the other person before yourself, not selfish and … love is everything.”

Watch the full interview up top and below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Glenn Jones Talks Friendship With Regina Belle, Gospel, His Mom’s Encouragement & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close