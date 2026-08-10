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Jannik Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open with right knee injury

Jannik Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open with right knee injury

Published on August 10, 2026
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Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2026
Source: Simon M Bruty / Getty

The Cincinnati Open will be without one of tennis’ biggest stars after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to a right knee injury.

The Italian tennis star made the decision just days before the tournament, reportedly as a precaution to prevent the injury from becoming more serious. Sinner was also seen attending a medical appointment in Milan to have his knee evaluated.

Sinner, the world’s top-ranked player in ATP singles, expressed disappointment about missing the Cincinnati Open but is now turning his attention toward getting healthy and preparing for the US Open.

The Cincinnati Open is an important stop on the professional tennis calendar, particularly for players preparing for the US Open. The hard-court tournament gives many of the world’s top players an opportunity to fine-tune their games before heading to New York for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Sinner isn’t the only notable player dealing with an injury ahead of Cincinnati. Karolina Muchova and Jasmine Paolini are also among the players who have withdrawn from the tournament because of injuries.

While Sinner’s absence is a major loss for the Cincinnati Open, the tournament will still feature plenty of top-level competition as some of the biggest names in tennis battle for the title.

For Sinner, the priority now becomes making sure his knee is ready for the US Open and avoiding a setback that could impact the remainder of his season.

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