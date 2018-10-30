Donald Trump is headed to Pittsburgh, but the victims and their families don’t want him there. Russ feels that he has been forced by his administration to go so that it looks like he cares. Donald Trump lacks compassion, Russ says. And Sarah Sanders gets on camera and lies for him every single day.

#RussRant: Trump Is Headed To Pittsburgh was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

