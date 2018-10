The number of people who want to enter the United States has gotten higher and so has the application wait time. It used to be about a six month wait but now it’s a two year wait. Is this Trump’s way of keeping people out that might vote against him?

Jazzy Report: What Is Donald Trump Up To?

