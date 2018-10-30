Jeff Johnson Shares How Other Hate Crime Stories Get Lost In The Media [EXCLUSIVE]

10.30.18
This past weekend the world was shaken once again by tragedy. 11 churchgoers were shot and killed by an armed man that was carrying an assault rifle as well as several handguns. Reports claim that he was shouting anti-Semitic slurs while shooting and it’s left many with a heavy hearts.

Moreover, Jeff Johnson spoke about another hate crime that left two Black grandparents dead. A man shot them both in the parking lot, but Jeff mentioned this particular story isn’t making the national news. Jeff believes that these stories need to be told nationally so everyone is informed.

Lastly, Election Day is only a couple days away and he wants you to know there is tremendous power in your vote. Jeff spoke about how everyone needs to do research on Attorney Generals and others running so you’re voting for the people that will help change laws. He also listed websites you can visit to see what sample ballots look like so you know how to vote that day.

