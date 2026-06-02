Will Smith’s Divisive Superhero Movie Arrives on Hulu

Source: Courtesy of / Will Smith YouTube screenshot

Although Hancock received mixed reviews from critics when it was released, moviegoers helped turn it into a massive box office success. The film earned more than $629 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2008.

Fans of action and superhero films have a new reason to visit Hulu. The 2008 blockbuster Hancock, starring Will Smith, has officially been added to the streaming platform’s library.

The film offers a unique twist on the superhero genre, with Smith portraying John Hancock, a powerful superhuman whose reckless behavior, bad attitude, and struggles with alcoholism have made him one of the most unpopular heroes in the world. While he regularly saves lives and prevents disasters, the public often focuses on the destruction he leaves behind.

As the story unfolds, Hancock begins to reevaluate his life and public image after crossing paths with a public relations expert played by Jason Bateman. The journey reveals a more vulnerable and emotional side to the unlikely hero, showing that even superheroes can struggle with acceptance and personal growth.

The movie also features an impressive supporting cast, including Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman, Eddie Marsan, Jae Head, Johnny Galecki, and Thomas Lennon.

For those who may have missed it during its theatrical run or simply want to revisit one of Will Smith’s most unique roles, Hancock is now available to stream on Hulu. With its blend of action, comedy, and heartfelt moments, the film remains a memorable entry in the superhero genre nearly two decades after its release.

Source: Superhero Hype