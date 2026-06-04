Mystery buyer acquires one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest shopping centers

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A major commercial real estate transaction has taken place in Northern Kentucky as Newport Pavilion, one of the region’s premier shopping destinations, has been sold to an undisclosed buyer.

Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, the 332,309 square foot retail center has been a cornerstone of shopping and dining in the area since its development in 2008. The center is currently fully leased and features major retailers including Kroger and Target as key anchors, although the sale did not include the Target store property.

Newport Pavilion has built a reputation as one of Kentucky’s busiest and most heavily trafficked shopping centers, attracting shoppers from both Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Its strong tenant lineup and strategic location have made it a highly desirable retail asset.

The previous owner, Rainier Cos., was represented in the transaction by Newmark. While financial details and the identity of the buyer have not been disclosed, the sale highlights continued investor interest in high performing retail properties.

Adding to the property’s appeal is a long term property tax abatement that remains in place through 2037, providing additional value and stability for the new ownership group.

As the Greater Cincinnati region continues to grow, Newport Pavilion remains a key retail destination that serves thousands of shoppers each week and continues to play an important role in the local economy.