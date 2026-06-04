Listen Live
Close
Cincy

Newport Pavilion Sells to Undisclosed Buyer

Mystery buyer acquires one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest shopping centers

Published on June 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Newport, Kentucky residential neighborhood townscape
Source: Bilanol / Getty

A major commercial real estate transaction has taken place in Northern Kentucky as Newport Pavilion, one of the region’s premier shopping destinations, has been sold to an undisclosed buyer.

Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, the 332,309 square foot retail center has been a cornerstone of shopping and dining in the area since its development in 2008. The center is currently fully leased and features major retailers including Kroger and Target as key anchors, although the sale did not include the Target store property.

Newport Pavilion has built a reputation as one of Kentucky’s busiest and most heavily trafficked shopping centers, attracting shoppers from both Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Its strong tenant lineup and strategic location have made it a highly desirable retail asset.

The previous owner, Rainier Cos., was represented in the transaction by Newmark. While financial details and the identity of the buyer have not been disclosed, the sale highlights continued investor interest in high performing retail properties.

Adding to the property’s appeal is a long term property tax abatement that remains in place through 2037, providing additional value and stability for the new ownership group.

As the Greater Cincinnati region continues to grow, Newport Pavilion remains a key retail destination that serves thousands of shoppers each week and continues to play an important role in the local economy.

Related Tags

cincinnati kentucky Newport

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
17:21
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Entering Country Music as a Black R&B Star

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

New Edition Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests  |  Kya Kelly

Get Tickets + Meet New Edition! Register Now!

5:13
Music  |  Nia Noelle

E.U. Legend Sugar Bear Honors Go-Go’s Past and Future

7:20
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Jeezy Opens Up on Vegas Residency, Growth, and Legacy

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close