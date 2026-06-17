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Chris Tucker Is Three-Years Celibate

Published on June 17, 2026

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Two men, one Black and one white, smiling and posing together in front of a large "AIR" sign at a movie premiere event.
Source: Alex J. Berliner / AB Images

Chris Tucker Reveals Three Years of Celibacy While Waiting for Marriage

Comedian and actor Chris Tucker surprised fans during a recent stand up performance when he revealed that he has been celibate for the past three years and is waiting until marriage before becoming sexually active again.

Known for keeping audiences laughing with his quick wit and storytelling, Tucker turned the personal revelation into a hilarious segment of his act. The Rush Hour star joked that even his own family struggles to believe his commitment to celibacy.

“My family don’t believe it,” Tucker told the crowd. “She believes in aliens, but she don’t believe I did that.”

The comedian also shared some of the reactions he has received from women after telling them about his decision. According to Tucker, some assumed there had to be a catch.

“She said, ‘How much? How much is it?'” Tucker joked. “I’m not selling it. I’m celibate!”

While Tucker kept the audience laughing, his decision may be rooted in his faith. The actor was raised in an evangelical Pentecostal Christian household and has often spoken publicly about the importance of his spiritual beliefs throughout his life and career.

Tucker has long been one of Hollywood’s most recognizable comedic talents thanks to blockbuster films like Friday, The Fifth Element, and the Rush Hour franchise. Despite his success on the big screen, he has repeatedly stated that stand up comedy remains his first love.

The veteran entertainer continues to tour and perform live, saying he wants his comedy to remain edgy and entertaining without crossing the line into being offensive.

Fans attending the show were clearly caught off guard by the revelation, but Tucker’s ability to blend humor with honesty turned a personal life update into one of the night’s biggest laughs.

Whether discussing relationships, faith, or everyday life, Chris Tucker continues to prove why he remains one of comedy’s most beloved performers.

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