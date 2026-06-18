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High Water Closes I-75 Near Brent Spence Bridge, Causing Major Traffic Delays

Drivers traveling through the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area are experiencing significant delays after high water forced the closure of Interstate 75 northbound near the Brent Spence Bridge.

According to transportation officials, floodwaters have made portions of the roadway unsafe for travel, prompting crews to respond and temporarily shut down the affected section of the interstate. The closure has created heavy traffic congestion stretching from Ohio into Kentucky as commuters and travelers search for alternate routes.

Motorists are being directed to use the Brent Spence Bridge and connect to Interstate 71 as an alternative. However, traffic volumes have increased dramatically, leading to backups throughout parts of Kenton County and surrounding areas.

Transportation officials are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible and allow extra travel time for their commute. Those traveling through the region are encouraged to check traffic conditions before heading out and consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

At this time, officials have not provided an estimated timeline for when the northbound lanes of I-75 will reopen. Crews continue to monitor water levels and assess roadway conditions to ensure it is safe for motorists before traffic is allowed to resume.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says updates will be provided through its social media channels as conditions change and once the roadway is reopened.

With additional rain and wet conditions affecting the region, drivers are reminded to use caution, never attempt to drive through standing water, and stay alert for changing road conditions throughout the day.