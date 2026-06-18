Listen Live
Close
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Fans and Insiders Fear For Mariah Carey’s Voice

Published on June 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gucci Cruise 2027 - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Concerns Grow After Mariah Carey’s Recent Performance Amid Personal Struggles

Fans are expressing concern for Mariah Carey after a recent performance at Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Gala in New York City sparked discussion about the condition of her legendary voice.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for her remarkable vocal range and chart-topping hits, reportedly delivered a performance that some observers described as shaky, leading to speculation about whether personal challenges may be affecting her ability to perform at her usual level.

According to reports, Carey has endured a difficult period emotionally. Sources close to the singer suggest she is still coping with the end of her relationship with longtime partner Bryan Tanaka while also grieving the heartbreaking loss of both her mother and sister. Insiders say the combination of personal loss and emotional stress has taken a significant toll on the superstar.

Those close to Carey reportedly believe that her recent struggles are more emotional than physical. Sources claim she has been feeling drained and overwhelmed as she continues to process major life changes and family tragedies.

Despite the concerns surrounding her latest appearance, insiders maintain that Mariah’s iconic voice has not disappeared. Many believe the recent performance reflects the emotional weight she has been carrying rather than any permanent issue with her vocal abilities.

For more than three decades, Carey has been one of the most successful and influential artists in music history. With 19 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and countless accolades, she remains one of the most celebrated vocalists of all time.

While questions continue to circulate following the gala performance, fans around the world are hoping the singer takes the time she needs to heal and recharge. Many supporters have taken to social media to offer words of encouragement, reminding others that even global superstars face personal challenges behind the scenes.

As Carey continues navigating this difficult chapter, her loyal fan base remains confident that the voice that made her a music icon is still very much intact.

Source: https://radaronline.com/p/mariah-carey-shaky-performance-fears-over-voice

Related Tags

Carey donjuanfasho fasho celebrity news Mariah mariah carey New York City

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
17:21
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Entering Country Music as a Black R&B Star

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

22:42
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Halle Bailey and Will Packer Filming “You, Me & Tuscany” in Italy

64 Items
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Radio One Cincinnati’s Inaugural 513 Day Festival [PHOTOS]

4 Items
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Concerts Coming to Cincinnati in 2026

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close