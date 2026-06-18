Fans and Insiders Fear For Mariah Carey’s Voice

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Concerns Grow After Mariah Carey’s Recent Performance Amid Personal Struggles

Fans are expressing concern for Mariah Carey after a recent performance at Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Gala in New York City sparked discussion about the condition of her legendary voice.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for her remarkable vocal range and chart-topping hits, reportedly delivered a performance that some observers described as shaky, leading to speculation about whether personal challenges may be affecting her ability to perform at her usual level.

According to reports, Carey has endured a difficult period emotionally. Sources close to the singer suggest she is still coping with the end of her relationship with longtime partner Bryan Tanaka while also grieving the heartbreaking loss of both her mother and sister. Insiders say the combination of personal loss and emotional stress has taken a significant toll on the superstar.

Those close to Carey reportedly believe that her recent struggles are more emotional than physical. Sources claim she has been feeling drained and overwhelmed as she continues to process major life changes and family tragedies.

Despite the concerns surrounding her latest appearance, insiders maintain that Mariah’s iconic voice has not disappeared. Many believe the recent performance reflects the emotional weight she has been carrying rather than any permanent issue with her vocal abilities.

For more than three decades, Carey has been one of the most successful and influential artists in music history. With 19 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and countless accolades, she remains one of the most celebrated vocalists of all time.

While questions continue to circulate following the gala performance, fans around the world are hoping the singer takes the time she needs to heal and recharge. Many supporters have taken to social media to offer words of encouragement, reminding others that even global superstars face personal challenges behind the scenes.

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As Carey continues navigating this difficult chapter, her loyal fan base remains confident that the voice that made her a music icon is still very much intact.

Source: https://radaronline.com/p/mariah-carey-shaky-performance-fears-over-voice