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Music World Prepares Final Farewell for Peabo Bryson

The music industry continues to mourn the loss of legendary R&B and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Peabo Bryson. As fans, friends, and fellow artists reflect on his remarkable career and contributions to music, a special celebration of life ceremony is being planned to honor his legacy.

According to reports, Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta will host a private celebration of life service for Bryson. While the ceremony will be limited to invited guests, fans around the world will have the opportunity to pay their respects through a livestream of the event.

Several notable artists are expected to participate in the musical tribute, including BeBe Winans, Ruben Studdard, and Regina Belle. Belle, who joined Bryson on the iconic Grammy Award-winning duet “A Whole New World,” is among those set to celebrate the singer’s extraordinary life through music.

Bryson’s family confirmed that he passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones. His passing comes after he was hospitalized following a stroke. Throughout his career, Bryson became known for timeless hits such as “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” and his unforgettable Disney collaborations.

As the music community gathers to honor one of R&B’s most beloved voices, fans everywhere will remember Peabo Bryson for his powerful vocals, heartfelt performances, and the lasting impact he made on generations of music lovers.

Source: Atlanta Black Star