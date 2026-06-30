Celebrating Black Music Month with Gospel Music Executive Tracey Artis

https://youtu.be/EcYyt4JmlEMAs

Black Music Month comes to a close, 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station is proud to spotlight one of Cincinnati’s most influential leaders in music, Tracey Artis—a nationally respected gospel music executive, entrepreneur, speaker, philanthropist, and CEO of I Hear Music, Inc.

For more than two decades, Tracey Artis has helped shape the careers of some of gospel music’s biggest stars while creating opportunities for countless artists and music industry professionals. Her journey began with a passion for communications and leadership while attending Ohio University, where she served as President of the Black Student Union. She later held executive positions at AIR Gospel, Gospo Centric Records, and Sony Gospel before launching I Hear Music, Inc. in 1999.

Today, I Hear Music, Inc. is recognized as one of the leading promotions and marketing firms in gospel music, contributing to more than 100 Gold and Platinum records and numerous Billboard and Mediabase No. 1 hits. Throughout her career, Artis has worked alongside legendary artists including Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Mary Mary, Shirley Caesar, Hezekiah Walker, Pastor Mike Jr., and many more.

One of her most enduring contributions is the annual I Hear Music in the Air Conference, held in Cincinnati for more than two decades. The conference has become a premier destination for artists, entrepreneurs, and music professionals seeking education, networking opportunities, and practical tools to succeed in today’s music industry.

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Beyond music, Artis has dedicated herself to serving the Cincinnati community. She has held leadership roles with numerous organizations, including The Links, Incorporated, the National Association of Gospel Radio (NAGR), the Cincinnati Arts Association, the Princeton Education Foundation, and several community advisory boards. Through scholarships, mentorship, and community programming, she continues to invest in the next generation of leaders.

Her impact has been recognized with countless honors, including the NAACP Marian Spencer Award, the John F. Barrett Entrepreneur Vision Award, the NAGR Trailblazer Award, YWCA Career Women of Achievement, Cincinnati Enquirer’s Women of the Year, and induction into the African American Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame, among many others.

During our conversation, Tracey reflects on her incredible career, the importance of Black Music Month, the lasting influence of gospel music, and why preserving Black music and culture remains essential. She also shares valuable advice for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs, discusses the importance of giving back, and explains how faith, purpose, and perseverance have guided every step of her journey.

Join Don Juan Fasho as we celebrate Black Music Month with one of Cincinnati’s own—a visionary whose influence reaches far beyond the music industry and whose commitment to excellence continues to inspire generations.

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation with Tracey Artis, only on 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station.