Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow still ranks among best QBs in NFL

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

Despite battling injuries at different points in his career, Joe Burrow continues to prove why he’s considered one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

As the 2026 season approaches, optimism is building around the Cincinnati Bengals after the organization made key moves to address the shortcomings that held the team back a season ago. With improvements along the offensive line and one of the league’s most talented groups of offensive playmakers, Cincinnati is positioned to make a strong push this year.

Adding to the excitement, Pro Football Focus has ranked Burrow as the No. 2 quarterback in the NFL entering the 2026 season, further solidifying his status among the league’s best. His leadership, accuracy, and ability to perform in big moments continue to make him one of the most respected signal-callers in football.

The Bengals also have confidence behind Burrow with veteran Joe Flacco serving as a dependable backup, providing valuable experience and stability should he be called upon.

If Burrow can stay healthy and the revamped offensive line performs as expected, Cincinnati’s high-powered offense has the potential to be one of the most dangerous units in the NFL. With expectations soaring, Bengals fans have every reason to believe this team can compete for another deep postseason run in 2026.